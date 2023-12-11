CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area

CASPER, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Area 122. The disease was detected in a hunter-harvested cow elk in early November.

Elk Hunt Area 122 is in the Casper Region and is bordered by three areas where CWD was previously detected. CWD was detected to the north in Hunt Area 129 in 2021 and to the south in Hunt Areas 19 and 7 in 2008 and 2001, respectively.

To ensure hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website. The disease is 100% fatal to deer, elk and moose that have been infected. In 2022, Game and Fish personnel tested 6,701 CWD lymph node samples from deer, elk and moose — primarily submitted by hunters.

Visit the Game and Fish website for more information on CWD testing, transmission and regulations on transportation and disposal of carcasses.