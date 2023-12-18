Walla Walla District removes 2,500 tons of concrete rubble from Evans Levee

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Walla Walla District has finished rehabilitation work on Evans Levee in Jackson, near the entrance to the Snake River Canyon.

In 2022, USACE began work to remove over 2,500 tons of concrete from the face of Evans Levee, which included sidewalk slabs and rubble, and chunks of building foundation. The pieces ranged from approximately 20,000 to 40,000 pounds and mostly included rebar and other steel protrusions, creating hazards to boaters.

Throughout the rehabilitation process, the Walla Walla District placed 2,700 tons of dirt on the levee to improve the slope for riprap (rock) placement and 6,500 tons of basalt riprap, a more suitable levee covering, to replace the concrete rubble. The new riprap will improve the levee’s resistance to heavy spring flows produced from snowmelt. The original concrete rubble was placed on the Evans Levee as riprap in the 1970’s. Portions of the levee were then constructed in 1996, 1969, and 1976. In 1986, the Walla Walla District took over the operation and maintenance of Evans Levee.

Teton County said it appreciates the Walla Walla District’s commitment to maintaining the Evans Levee, along with 23 other levees in the Jackson area, totaling more than 33 miles.