Wyoming

US 189/191 through Hoback Canyon to close Friday

Published 11:48 AM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation.

WYDOT said it is possible this closure may be delayed pending other operations.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

You can sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.

