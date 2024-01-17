Teton Pass, US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon to close Thursday for avalanche control

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a few closures to do avalanche control.

Teton Pass will close Thursday, Jan. 18 at 3:00 a.m. for avalanche control. Reduced visibility, winter

driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday will be strictly enforced. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon will close Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. for avalanche

mitigation. It is possible this closure may be delayed pending other operations. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

You can sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.