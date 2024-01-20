Jackson Hole Fire/EMS adopts 2024 Fire Fee Schedule

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – On Tuesday, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution for the 2024 Fire Fee Schedule.

This allows Jackson Hole Fire/EMS to apply fees to contractors and developers for fire protection inspections and reviews within the county.

The 2024 Fire Fee Schedule was open for a 45-day public comment period beginning on November 21.

No comments on this matter were received.

The new fee schedule will allow Jackson Hole Fire/EMS to bring fire and life safety review practices in line with other trades such as mechanical, electrical and building permit reviews. When life safety systems (fire alarm, sprinkler systems and others) are required to be installed in buildings, specially trained staff at Fire/EMS conduct reviews and inspections on those systems to ensure they are built and function correctly.

Prior to the resolution being approved, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS did not charge fees associated with fire protection inspections or reviews. Fees associated with this practice are standard operating procedures for fire departments across Wyoming and throughout the country. The fire fee schedule can be viewed HERE.