Recognizing and reporting suspicious activity

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Emergency Management encourages everyone to play their part in building a safer community by learning how to recognize and report suspicious activity. The more observant and involved individuals are in their daily lives, the less likely crime will occur undetected.

If you see suspicious activity, notify local law enforcement right away.

“Don’t let that gut feeling you have that something isn’t right go unreported,” Teton County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs said. “Even minor reports can make a big difference. Never assume that someone else will call it in.”

The United States Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign encourages individuals across the nation to be the eyes and ears for safer communities by

doing two things:

Recognize: Learn the signs of terrorism-related suspicious activity

Report: Notify local law enforcement or a person of authority

Recognizing Suspicious Activity

Suspicious activity is any observed situation or behavior that could indicate terrorism or other criminal

activity. There is an emphasis on behavior rather than appearance in identifying suspicious activity.

Factors such as race, ethnicity, national origin, and religious affiliation alone are not suspicious.

Examples of potentially suspicious activity include:

Unusual items or situations: A vehicle in an odd location, unattended luggage/package, open door/window that’s normally closed and locked, etc.

Eliciting information: Questioning individuals at a level beyond mere curiosity about particular facets of a facility’s or building’s purpose, operations, security, etc.

Observation/surveillance: Unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. Extended loitering without explanation, particularly in concealed locations with optimal visibility of potential targets. Unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of buildings (e.g., with a video camera or binoculars), taking notes and/or measurements, sketching floor plans.

Reporting Suspicious Activity

To report suspicious activity, take note of the 5 Ws and relay this information to local law enforcement:

• Who or What you saw;

• When you saw it;

• Where it occurred; and

• Why it’s suspicious.

In an emergency situation, always call 9-1-1. If the situation is less urgent, you may call Teton County

Sheriff’s Office Dispatch on their non-emergency line at 307-733-2331.