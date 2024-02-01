Pedigree Stage Stop Race times remain close

KEMMERER, Wyo. (KIFI) - Remy Coste of France won the 27.5-mile Stage Five at the Ham’s Fork trail near Kemmerer, Wyo. Wednesday.

Coste had a time of 1:39:08 for an average speed 16.6 miles per hour and has now won four out of five stages and holds a 00:07:13 lead over defending champion Anny Malo with two stages remaining.

Coste, who is originally from France and now lives in Sweden, has been a top racer in Europe for many years but is a newcomer to the Stage Stop and North American racing.

Defending and five-time champion Anny Malo from Quebec, Canada is running a nearly flawless race and could yet close the gap and catch Coste. With just more than 160 miles of racing complete, Coste has built his lead by running just 2.7 seconds per mile faster than Malo. Given that Malo beat Coste on day two by nearly 00:04:30, it is not impossible for her to overtake him in the two and final runs.

The remaining field of 14 competitors meet again Friday morning in Alpine, Wyoming for Stage Six and again Saturday morning in Driggs, Idaho for the seventh and final stage.

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race consists of seven individual stages on National Forest land trails which wind through the seven mountain ranges of western Wyoming and Idaho. Teams cover 30 to 35 miles per day on out-and-back courses.