Wyoming flag be Flown at half staff at Capitol, in Campbell and Converse counties on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Campbell County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 in honor and memory of John Hines.

Hines served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1985-2002 and the Wyoming Senate, representing District 23 from 2003-2014.

In the Senate, Hines served as Majority Floor Leader and President. He passed away January 26, 2024.

“John Hines was a good friend and a mentor,” Governor Gordon said. “To talk to John was to learn about Wyoming, ranching, hard times and good country. His love for our state was limitless, as was his courage to do the right thing – and he did a lot of right things when he was in the Legislature. I will miss his wisdom, his smile and that little chuckle he always had when confronted with difficulties. Wyoming lost a good one.”