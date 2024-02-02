Gordon expresses thanks for support of sold-out prayer breakfast

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The 2024 Governor's Prayer Breakfast is now sold out, and Governor Mark Gordon thanks the people of Wyoming for their support.

In recognition of keynote speaker Major (Ret) Scott “Scotty” Smiley, the U.S. Army’s first blind active-duty officer, the Governor is dedicating this year’s event to the Code of the West principle to "Live each day with Courage."

The Prayer Breakfast, a long-standing tradition spanning more than 70 years, will be held on Feb. 21 at 6:30 a.m. at Little America Hotel and Resort.

The Wyoming Governor’s Prayer Breakfast traces its origin to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, held annually in Washington, D.C. since 1953. The breakfast is non-denominational and nonpartisan. It is hosted by Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation.

Click HERE to learn more.