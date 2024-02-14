2 snowmobilers rescued after breaking through ice

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Two snowmobilers were rescued Tuesday after breaking through the ice in the Slate Creek area of the Gros Ventre Mountains.

Teton County Search & Rescue said a man and woman in their late 40s were riding tandem when their snowmobile broke through the ice on a beaver pond. They were able to extricate themselves from the water while their rental snowmobile sank into the pond.

The snowmobilers used an Apple satellite device to text 911. TCSAR volunteers found the two wet and cold but otherwise uninjured. They were able to bring them out on snowmobiles to a SAR truck for transport back to Jackson.