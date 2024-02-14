Skip to Content
Wyoming

2 snowmobilers rescued after breaking through ice

TCSAR
By
Updated
today at 6:08 PM
Published 4:48 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Two snowmobilers were rescued Tuesday after breaking through the ice in the Slate Creek area of the Gros Ventre Mountains.

Teton County Search & Rescue said a man and woman in their late 40s were riding tandem when their snowmobile broke through the ice on a beaver pond. They were able to extricate themselves from the water while their rental snowmobile sank into the pond.

The snowmobilers used an Apple satellite device to text 911. TCSAR volunteers found the two wet and cold but otherwise uninjured. They were able to bring them out on snowmobiles to a SAR truck for transport back to Jackson.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content