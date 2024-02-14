Public input sought on Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone officials want to hear from you.

The National Park Service (NPS), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, is considering construction of a new permanent North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park.

Goals for the new road include providing year-round access between Gardiner, Mont., and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Mont., natural hazard resiliency and the protection of natural and cultural resources.

Yellowstone invites you to learn about and provide input on the North Entrance Road project by way of a virtual public meeting Feb. 14.

Yellowstone experienced a 500-year flood event on June 13, 2022. The flood destroyed infrastructure in the northern portion of the park including several sections of the North Entrance Road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner, Montana, and segments of the Northeast Entrance Road between Tower Junction and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana. Both roads are open year-round and serve as the only winter vehicle access in and out of the park. After temporarily closing to regular visitor traffic on June 13, 2022, the Northeast Entrance Road opened to the public on Oct. 15, 2022, and a temporary road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs opened to the public on Oct. 30, 2022.

Virtual Public Meeting

During the meeting, three preliminary road alignment alternatives will be presented along with two video flyovers to explain the damage, environmental challenges, constraints and opportunities of each alignment. Meeting details include:

Feb. 14, 2024, 6-7:30 p.m. MST

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84390842047

Webinar ID: 843 9084 2047

Audio: 720 707 2699

Public Comment

You can now provide formal comments. The preferred method for submitting comments is online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/NorthEntranceRoad. Comments may also be mailed or hand-delivered to: Yellowstone Center for Resources Attn: North Entrance Road EA, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190. The deadline to submit comments is Wednesday, March 13.

At the conclusion of the 30-day public comment period, the NPS will analyze and consider all comments received. A draft environmental assessment will likely be released for public review fall 2024. A final decision is expected in early 2025.