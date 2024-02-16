Avalanche infrastructure maintenance will cause traffic delays in Hoback Canyon

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation crews will be performing some maintenance on the avalanche infrastructure in the Hoback Canyon Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the work will cause intermediate delays for traffic of up to 15 minutes at a time, as helicopter operations land and take off.

Crews will be utilizing helicopter operations in the Stinking Springs area of Hoback Canyon to do some general maintenance of the avalanche infrastructure known as the O’Bellx units. These units use explosions to trigger smaller, controlled avalanches to prevent dangerous, uncontrolled conditions. The O’Bellx units are remotely operated by computer and are installed, removed and repaired by helicopter.

For the safety of the traveling public and the safety of WYDOT crews, the road must be briefly closed and free of moving traffic for helicopter operations to collect the equipment for summer maintenance. Ideally, motorists should only see brief delays as the helicopter carries the O’Bellx units down the mountain. Roadside flaggers will control traffic for the operation.