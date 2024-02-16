Spiked interest leads to additional meetings on Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road project

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to significant interest, Yellowstone will host two additional virtual public meetings on Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance Road project.

The National Park Service (NPS), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, is considering construction of a new permanent North Entrance Road. Goals for the new road include providing year-round access between Gardiner, Montana, and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, natural hazard resiliency and the protection of natural and cultural resources.

Yellowstone invited the public to learn about and provide input on the North Entrance Road project by way of virtual public meetings on Feb. 12 and Feb. 14, and due to significant interest, Yellowstone will host two additional virtual public meetings on March 1 and March 6.

During each meeting, three preliminary road alignment alternatives will be presented along with two video flyovers to explain the damage, environmental challenges, constraints and opportunities of each alignment.

Information shared at each of the four meetings (Feb. 12, Feb. 14, March 1, March 6) is the same.

Virtual Public Meetings

Webinar 3:

March 1, 2024, 10-11:30 a.m. MST

Link to Teams Webinar

Webinar 4:

March 6, 2024, 3:30-5 p.m. MST

Link to Teams Webinar

A 30-day public comment period began Feb.12, and the deadline to submit comments is March 13. Public input will help Yellowstone select an alignment and begin the environmental compliance process.