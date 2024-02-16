Super Tag raises $1.5 million for wildlife conservation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.5 million for conservation in 2024.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s program saw another year of dedicated conservationists raise funds for on-the-ground projects while vying for 11 chances to get a license for the state’s premier big and trophy game.

Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year, 119,837 tickets were sold. Since its inception, the program has raised over $12.5 million for top conservation issues.

“Thank you, hunters for your unwavering support for Wyoming’s wildlife. Super Tag revenue goes to support on-the-ground work that Game and Fish continues to work tirelessly on,” Game and Fish director Brian Nesvik said. “The dollars raised contribute to funding Mule Deer Initiative projects, big game research and reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions. By participating in the Super Tag, you're playing a crucial role in protecting Wyoming's rich hunting heritage for future generations.”

This fall hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, wild bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta. The 2024 winners determined through a random draw are:

Super Tag Trifecta: Aaron McCormick, Colorado

Antelope: Dwain Campbell, Wyoming

Deer: Jacob Finn, Wyoming

Elk: Syed Abbas Mehdi, California

Bighorn sheep: Samuel Hays, Texas

Black bear: Gina Thacker, Wyoming

Gray wolf: Jed Labrum, Utah

Moose: Anthony Limbardo, New Jersey

Mountain goat: Bret Miller, Indiana

Mountain lion: Jason McKenzie, Virginia

Wild bison: Lucas Bergler, Minnesota

Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and wild bison. Lifetime limits and waiting periods do not apply and hunters keep their preference points.

Tickets for the 2025 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until Jan. 31.