Bridger-Teton National Forest seeks input on Story Map

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Bridger-Teton National Forest has released a Story Map along with a comment form to gather people’s initial thoughts about the future of the forest.

The Story Map provides a visual way for people to learn about the forest and includes an interactive map that allows people to zoom in and explore special places on the forest virtually.

The Story Map also includes an introduction to the forest plan revision process and timeline. A simple comment form is available for people to contribute their ideas about important places, trends affecting the forest, important topics to be addressed and ideas for future engagement.

Forest Supervisor Chad Hudson said he knows people are anxious to start contributing to the Bridger-Teton’s forest planning effort.

“The Story Map and comment form are a good way for people to start sharing their thoughts. We believe the public comments will be a valuable addition to information we are compiling for the Draft Assessment to be released later this spring," Hudson said.

Providing comments by March 30, 2024 would be most helpful.

You can view the Story Map and Comment Form HERE.