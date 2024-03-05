Travelers will see traffic shift over Snake River Bridge near Jackson Wednesday

JACKSON, Wyo. (WYDOT News Release) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will be shifting traffic lanes on Wednesday, March 6 in preparation for work on the wildlife box on Wyoming State Highway 390 and the new signal installation.

Starting on Wednesday, March 6, drivers will notice some minor lane shifts and experience narrower lanes. The left and right turn lanes on southbound WYO 390 approaching Wyoming State Highway 22 and the left turn lane and through lane on eastbound WYO 22 approaching the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection will be narrower. These changes reflect the first phase of lane shifts; with a second shift of WYO 22 traffic onto the newly constructed first half of the wildlife bridge planned for March 23.

WYDOT’s first priority is the safety of motorists and construction crew members. Please travel slowly through the construction zone and follow all speed limits, directional signs, and flagging instructions.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work at the WY 22/WY 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our website at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.