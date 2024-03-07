Wyoming Energy Authority opens State Energy Program Grants

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Energy Authority’s State Energy Program recently opened its annual grant program for energy audits and retrofits for K-12 Schools and Local Governments.

“These retrofits can include everything from upgrading lights to LED to upgrading HVAC systems to upgrading the building envelope,” State Energy Program Manager for Wyoming Energy Authority Patrick Millin said.



In 2024, the State Energy Program will provide grants to K-12 schools for lighting retrofits, small businesses for energy audits and retrofits and local governments for energy efficiency retrofits.

“The focus of the program is on reducing energy use in order to save money on utility bills for those entities.”

People can apply now until May 31, 2024.



The available grants are up to $50,000. There are different cash-matching requirements depending on the program.

Those who are interested in grants for K-12 Schools or Local Government need to participate in the free WYLite Energy Audit first.



In 2023, the State Energy Program funded 21 Wyoming projects. The U.S. Department of Energy funds the program through a formula grant. The grants run on an annual cycle.



For more information on the State Energy Program grants and to apply, click here.