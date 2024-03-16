String lighting in Teton County to be turned off for season to allow for dark skies

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County is reminding the public all outdoor string lighting, including decorative and holiday, must be turned off after Jan. 10 to be compliant with County Land Development Regulations (LDRs).

Teton County LDRs only allow string lighting on buildings, signs, trees and other vegetation between Nov. 15 and Jan. 10. Additionally, flickering or flashing outdoor lighting is never allowed in Teton County.

The exterior lighting regulations were adopted to implement the community’s Comprehensive Plan goal to maintain dark skies that are vital to preserving the area’s natural character. The regulations aim to reduce glare and light trespass, reduce light pollution, and reduce negative impacts on the nocturnal environment. Dark skies help improve the natural environment for wildlife that rely upon darkness, improve melatonin levels, improve sleep for humans, and can improve visibility of stars and the Milky Way.

The rules for exterior decorative lighting are on page 241 of the County LDRs, Section 5.3.1 C, which can be found HERE.