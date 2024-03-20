Night work, lane closures expected for Thursday evening, lane shifts to take place Friday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be installing the signal mast arms for the new traffic signal at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 22 and Wyoming State Highway 390 this Thursday evening, March 22, weather permitting.

In addition, traffic will see lane shifts Friday, March 23, with traffic lanes shifting to the wildlife bridge on the west side of the Snake River.

The mast arm installation will take place from 11 p.m. Thursday evening, through 4 a.m. Friday morning. Traffic will be carried under a single lane closure with alternating traffic controlled by flaggers. The work must be done under a single lane closure for the safety of the traveling public as well as for the contractors when installing the signal arm over the lane of travel. WYDOT and the contractor have elected to perform this work after hours when traffic volumes are reduced to alleviate impacts on daytime traffic. A 511 Notify alert will be issued for the nighttime closure.

The lane shift for traffic is scheduled to take place Friday. Crews will be preparing for the shift in the morning by moving barriers and marking the roadway with tabs to direct traffic until striping crews can paint new traffic lines. Once crews are ready to shift traffic, onsite flaggers and construction crews will guide drivers through the new lane configuration until striping crews can stripe the new lanes. The old travel lanes will be blocked and signed. This work is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting. Drivers are warned to expect delays and follow all traffic control devices and flaggers.

The new configuration will take drivers through the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390 onto the new pavement and over the new wildlife crossing bridge, and then onto the Snake River bridge in an “S” curve. This is part of phase 2 of the new construction alignment.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about the current schedule of work and phasing going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.