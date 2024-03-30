Gov. Gordon calls PacifiCorp announcement ‘welcome news’ for Wyoming

“PacifiCorp's announcement is welcome news and represents another step to preserving coal fired power plants. This decision to take this action comes as a result of the Wyoming Legislature and me working closely together in both policy and legislation in support of keeping our coal as a base fuel for dependable, dispatchable energy. Certainly the planning process required by HB200 contributed to this announcement. There is still much to be done, and I remain committed to and confident in finding ways to reconfirm that our coal industry remains vital to our nation’s energy supply while extending Wyoming’s competitive edge in carbon capture and the technologies that will move our country forward.”

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon has issued the following statement on the announcement that Rocky Mountain Power has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate with 8 Rivers, with support from South Korea’s SK Group, to evaluate a potential carbon capture project at one of the utility’s existing brownfield power plant sites in Wyoming:

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.