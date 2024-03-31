DWS seeks comment on Wyoming’s SCSEP State Plan

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is seeking public comment on a draft of the proposed Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) State Plan. The SCSEP State Plan is Wyoming’s strategy for managing the program that assists senior workers in returning to the workforce.

A copy of the draft plan is available for public inspection online here. Hard copies of the plan will be made available for review at the local Department of Workforce Services’ Workforce Centers.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request. Chief elected officials, businesses, labor organizations, institutions of higher education, primary stakeholders and the general public are encouraged to provide comments.

Comments should be made in writing and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Apr. 12, 2024, to nikki.baures1@wyo.gov or mailed to the attention of Nikki Baures at 5221 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002.