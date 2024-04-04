Gordon appoints interim Chief Information Officer of ETS

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Aaron Roberts as the interim Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS).

Roberts’ appointment follows the resignation of Timothy Sheehan, who was the previous interim Chief Information Officer.

Roberts has worked for ETS since 2021, serving as ETS’ Chief Information Security Officer for the past two years. Before joining ETS, Roberts worked as the IT Branch Chief for the Wyoming Department of Game & Fish and Director of the Information Management Division for the Wyoming Department of Education. Prior to his work for the State, Roberts served in the United States Air Force.

Established in 2012, the mission of ETS is to collaborate with all levels of government to provide excellent technology services, empowering the citizens of Wyoming to live and work more securely, efficiently and productively.

Roberts’ appointment is effective Monday, April 8.