Caribou-Targhee National Forest prepares for wildfire season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Caribou-Targhee National Forest Fire program held emergency scenario trainings in Pocatello Wednesday to prepare for the wildfire season.

A large part of the training was digging a fire line. These lines act as barriers to keep fires from spreading. They make a gap where there is no vegetation to keep feeding the fires.

The rangers see this time as an opportunity to remind the public…

"Put out their fires, their campfires, and to be very mindful of not lighting a fire or starting a wildfire in this area. There's a lot of homes and people involved,” said U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Kim Obele.

The forest fire program did other trainings as well like testing fire hose equipment and practicing retrieving an injured person.

One tip the rangers shared is to be careful in areas where some people burn wood palettes. You should avoid driving over black, charred areas because when people burn those palettes, they often leave behind the nails that were in the wood.