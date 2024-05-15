Warmer with increasing winds

Mostly clear overnight with a low in the mid 40’s with light winds.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain in the mid 70’s. Breezy, with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Windy and sunny for Friday, with afternoon southwest winds 20-30 mph. A high temperature in the lower 70’s. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING:

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

From Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects could be blown around.