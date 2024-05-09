MONOPOLY: Jackson Hole Edition announced

JACKSON, Wyoming (Top Trumps News Release) - Top Trumps USA has announced the winter 2024 arrival of the brand-new official MONOPOLY: Jackson Hole Edition under license from Hasbro.

MONOPOLY: Jackson Hole edition will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares (from ‘Boardwalk’ to ‘Park Place’) with representations of beloved Jackson Hole cultural landmarks, treasured natural destinations, and local favorites.

This special edition MONOPOLY board will also come with customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards, ensuring every detail of the game pays homage to the region.

Starting today through June 28, 2024, Jackson Hole locals and vacationers can share which locations they would like to see featured on the board by emailing the official MONOPOLY: Jackson Hole Edition team at jacksonhole@toptrumps.com. All submissions will be closely reviewed, tallied, and considered throughout the board curation process.

“Jackson Hole is a vibrant, Western Wyoming playground with so much to offer. We look forward to exploring this city, visiting the national parks, and hearing from the local community to create this exciting MONOPOLY: Jackson Hole Edition,” said Aaron Green, a representative at Top Trumps USA. “Since we have just 22 squares for our game, it’s important that we create an accurate portrayal of what everyone loves about Jackson Hole. We’re excited for folks to submit their recommendations. We want to know what your favorite place is in Jackson Hole!”



MONOPOLY: Jackson Hole Edition will launch nationwide in winter 2024 and will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including CVS, Amazon, and more.