Wyoming

Car crashes into geyser pool in Yellowstone National Park

A car is submerged in the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature before it is removed on July 12, 2024.
YNP Photo
A car is submerged in the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature before it is removed on July 12, 2024.
By
today at 3:50 PM
Published 4:08 PM

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KIFI) — A car drove off the road and into a geyser pool in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, July 11.

The car crash happened at the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature near Roaring Mountain between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction.

Crew remove a car from the Semi-Centennial thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park on July 12, 2024.

Five people were in the car. Park officials said they were able to escape before the car was fully submerged in about 9 feet of water.

The five people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, they said.

A car is removed the Semi-Centennial thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park on July 12, 2024.

The Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature has acidic and hot surface water temperatures, they said, ranging around 105 degrees Fahrenheit. 

On Friday, Rangers closed the road for about two hours while crews removed the car from the water.

The crash is still under investigation, park rangers said.

Curtis Jackson

