TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackson intersection to close Thursday for signal replacement

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)—A section of Broadway Avenue in Jackson will be closed temporarily while a new traffic signal is installed.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be installing a mast arm for the new signal at the intersection of Broadway Ave. and Millward Street.

The closure will take place on Thursday, October 24 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Broadway Ave. will be closed between Glenwood Street and Jackson Street. Drivers can detour around the area by using West Pearl Ave. and Deloney Ave.