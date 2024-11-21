TRAFFIC ALERT: Avalanche control maintenance will cause delays over Teton Pass Friday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Drivers will experience brief closures on the Teton Pass on Friday, Nov. 22, as crews work to maintain avalanche equipment.

The Wyoming Transportation Department said motorists will experience up to 5-minute closures on WYO 22 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Crews will use a helicopter in the Shovel Slide area of the pass to refuel the Gazex avalanche mitigation units. The units use explosions to trigger smaller, controlled avalanches to prevent dangerous, uncontrolled conditions.

For safety reasons, roadside flaggers will control the operations. WYDOT says the times are approximate and dependent on weather conditions. They are all subject to change.

