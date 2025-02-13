Skip to Content
Wyoming

Hoback Canyon closes for avalanch mitigation, Friday

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - Drivers traveling to or from Jackson, Wyoming, may need to plan an alternate route. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has scheduled a closure of Hoback Canyon for Friday, February 14 at 3:00 AM for avalanche control.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazards may force an earlier closure, according to WYDOT.

For the latest updates on weather and road conditions or closure alerts, dial 511 or click HERE.

