WYDOT nighttime work on the Snake River Bridge continues this Friday night

Jackson, WYOMING (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will close a lane over the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 again Friday evening, beginning at 11 p.m. The move comes as crews continue the bridge inspection that began February 28, 2025.

“We were unable to get all the surveying completed on the bridge deck last Friday,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations and will alternate on one lane while crews work in the other lane. WDOT expects the work to conclude by 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to WYDOT engineers, travelers should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes through the project area Friday night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and should be cautious of roadside workers and flaggers.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans.

