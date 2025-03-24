Former U.S. Senator Al Simpson to lie in state at Wyoming Capitol

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Former Wyoming Senator Al Simpson will lie in state in the Wyoming State Capitol Rotunda on Thursday and Friday, March 27 and 28.

Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday that a military processional will arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday, March 27. Chief Justice Kate Fox will offer brief remarks upon the arrival of the casket.

The Capitol will remain open until 8 pm on Thursday to accommodate visitation, and will open at 7 am on Friday. A military recession of the casket will take place at 2 pm on Friday with a short prayer service conducted by Rev. Christian Paul Basel, Rector of St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Cheyenne, as well as remarks by Senator Simpson’s brother, Dr. Peter K. Simpson and Governor Gordon.

The Simpson family will host a free public celebration of life for Senator Simpson at the University of Wyoming's Arena Auditorium at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 29.

The U.S. and Wyoming flags should be returned to full-staff at sunset on Monday, March 31, the day of Senator Simpson's interment.