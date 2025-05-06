Grizzly bear found dead along highway in Grand Teton National Park

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KIFI) - A grizzly bear was found dead in Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday.

Park Rangers found its remains along Highway 26 east of the Buffalo Fork River. They said the bear was probably hit by a vehicle and made it about 125 years from the road to a patch of willows. The said it appears the bear may have been deceased for several days.

The bear was identified as Grizzly Bear 1058, a five-year-old male bear, and was a cub of Grizzly Bear 399. Grizzly Bear 399 was a famous bear that roamed the park and the Jackson Hole vicinity. Grizzly Bear 399 passed away last year after being hit by a car.

"GB1058 was one of four offspring that emerged with GB399 in May 2020," a park news release said. "GB1058 had occasionally been observed in the park since he was weaned in 2022, but no confirmed sightings of him this spring had been reported."