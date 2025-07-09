Jackson water well back online, residents can irrigate lawns

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson residents can once again water their lawns now the a well has been repaired.

On Friday, July 4, the Town of Jackson asked people to pause or reduce their irrigation when one of the wells on the west side experienced issues. City crews had to wait for parts to get the well running again.

Public works staff said reducing irrigation would be a simple solution to the demand on the system.

They said they are working on increasing water capacity and storage in West Jackson by constructing two new wells and piping along High School Road to address increasing demand.

On Wednesday, July 9, the city said the well is back online. "The community’s participation resulted in a 40% reduction in water use," they said in a news release.

The town also suggested the following in conserving water, as water is not a endless resource. :

• Raise mowing blades to 3-4 inches to improve water retention

• Consider watering 4 days a week or only on odd or even days

• Change to weather-based irrigation systems with sensors

• Plant native plants that require less watering

• Don’t water on rainy days

