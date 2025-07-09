Skip to Content
Wyoming

Jackson water well back online, residents can irrigate lawns

KIFI
By
New
today at 10:28 AM
Published 10:43 AM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson residents can once again water their lawns now the a well has been repaired.

On Friday, July 4, the Town of Jackson asked people to pause or reduce their irrigation when one of the wells on the west side experienced issues. City crews had to wait for parts to get the well running again.

Public works staff said reducing irrigation would be a simple solution to the demand on the system.

They said they are working on increasing water capacity and storage in West Jackson by constructing two new wells and piping along High School Road to address increasing demand.

On Wednesday, July 9, the city said the well is back online. "The community’s participation resulted in a 40% reduction in water use," they said in a news release.

The town also suggested the following in conserving water, as water is not a endless resource. :
•    Raise mowing blades to 3-4 inches to improve water retention 
•    Consider watering 4 days a week or only on odd or even days  
•    Change to weather-based irrigation systems with sensors 
•    Plant native plants that require less watering 
•    Don’t water on rainy days  
 

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content