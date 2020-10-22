Locals gather in Blackfoot to watch final Presidential Debate

2020 Presidential Race

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - People across the nation reacted to watching the Presidential Debate on Thursday night.

Almost 100 people showed up to the Blackfoot Movie Mill to grab popcorn and watch the final debate.

Newstalk 107.9 hosted the event in Blackfoot after doing a similar event in Idaho Falls for the first debate.

The audience was engaged just like millions of American's across the country.

"I just love the passion that politics brings," Ryan from Rexburg said. "I've always loved politics since I was little and so every four years you start getting a little more passionate."

"What's really interesting is that they're so locked into their opinion, they can't back up and step back and see the bigger picture," Joseph Higgins from Pocatello said about both sides of supporters. "You know I have relatives who are voting different than me and they just think differently."