First GOP House member says he supports impeaching Trump

Politics

Republican Rep. John Katko of New York said in a statement Tuesday afternoon he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, becoming the first Republican to sign on to the Democrats’ effort to hold the President accountable for his role in spurring on his supporters in last week’s storming of the US Capitol.

“To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this President,” he said in a statement he tweeted.

House Democrats are now moving rapidly toward impeaching Trump for a second time as a result of the Capitol insurrection, which Trump incited after repeatedly making false claims that the election had been stolen from him.

The House plans to vote Wednesday on one article of impeachment against Trump.

This story is breaking and will be updated.