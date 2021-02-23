Biden to travel to Houston on Friday in the wake of extreme weather and power outages

Politics

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday as Texas works to recover from major winter storms and power outages.

“The President will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas,” Psaki said at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, outlining some of the details.

“While in Texas, the President will also visit a Covid health center where vaccines are being distributed,” she added.

Psaki said additional details of the trip are still coming together and will be released once they are finalized.

Severe winter storms earlier this month left millions of Texans without electricity for days. At least 29 deaths have been reported as a result of the storms.

Currently, over 11,000 electric customers in Texas remain without power, according to poweroutage.us. The weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million coronavirus vaccine doses. As of Tuesday morning, some 7.9 million people also remain impacted by public water system disruptions in Texas, leading to boil water notices.

Biden has approved a disaster declaration for the state, and as of Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the President’s Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance for 108 of Texas’ 254 counties.

This story has been updated with additional details.