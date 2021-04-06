With 100% capacity allowed, Rangers see packed stands for home opener at Globe Life Field

Politics

Click here for updates on this story

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — As many as 40,000 fans were inside Globe Life Field in Arlington Monday afternoon for the Texas Rangers’ home opener.

The full capacity crowd is one of the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.

There was lots of energy and excitement at the ballpark for the team’s Opening Day, which was a much different sight than any of the 2020 regular season games. Monday, April 5, was the first ever regular season game where the Rangers played in front of fans at their new home.

The stands were full, with a few small pockets of empty seats. Although the team was allowing a 100% capacity, health and safety guidelines were still in full force.

Rangers staff were doing their best to enforce the mandatory mask rule inside the ballpark. Most people were wearing them as they moved around, but there were some who were not.

Social distancing is also tough in crowds this large, but the Rangers are trying to minimize close contact by encouraging fans to order from kiosks via apps.

Before the game, fans set up in private lots due to rules against tailgating in stadium lots. Some fans paid $40 to $60 per private spot.

A lot of eyes are on the Rangers’ home opener as stadiums reopen across the country.

The Rangers are still assessing reopening efforts, as well. For now, they are only selling tickets for the first month of games as they see how reopening goes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.