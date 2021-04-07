Andrew Giuliani, former Trump aide and son of Rudy Giuliani, says he plans to run for governor of New York

Politics

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, says he’s planning to run for governor of the heavily Democratic state next year.

“I plan to run,” Andrew Giuliani, who served as an aide to former President Donald Trump, told the Washington Examiner in an interview published Wednesday.

Giuliani’s gubernatorial bid could set up a high stakes, headline-grabbing showdown with Andrew Cuomo, should the embattled incumbent Democratic governor decide to seek a fourth term. But Giuliani would face a steep uphill battle in the heavily Democratic state, and his candidacy could help hand another win to the party as his proximity to Trump would likely be seen as a liability in a state where the former President is widely unpopular.

“I believe I can win the race,” Giuliani told the Examiner. “I think I’m the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we’ve got a playbook that works.”

“Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back, and I think there’s an opportunity in 2022 with a wounded Democratic candidate, whether it’s going to be Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo, whether it’s going to be a radical (attorney general), Letitia James, whether it’s going to be a no-name lieutenant governor, I think there’s a very, very real chance to win,” he said, according to the magazine.

Giuliani worked under Trump in the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. Unlike his father, who served as mayor of New York between 1994 and 2001 and has worked as Trump’s personal attorney, the younger Giuliani has never been elected to a public office.

Cuomo, who has led the state since 2011, has not yet said whether he plans to seek another term next year. The governor is currently facing two independent investigations into allegations he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward several women, allegations he has denied. Cuomo has in recent weeks repeatedly rebuffed calls for his resignation by top Democrats in New York.

Asked if he expected Cuomo to seek reelection to a fourth term next year, Jay Jacobs, the state party chair and a close ally of the governor, demurred.

“I honestly don’t know the answer to that question. I think that he’s more focused on getting through his current troubles, then seeing where he’s going to go,” he said. “These investigations are going to be critical in all of that. It’s hard to tell. I’m sure that, given his druthers, he’d like to run for reelection.”