How to follow election night in America
By Shania Shelton, CNN
It’s Election Day in America. Voters are deciding on crucial contests across the country that will determine who controls Congress and state governments, as they cast their ballot for the US Senate, the US House of Representatives and other down ballot races, including for secretary of state and attorney general. Voters will also have the chance to weigh in on dozens of statewide ballot measures.
Here’s everything you need to know about when polls close and how to watch CNN’s special coverage.
How to follow CNN’s election coverage
CNN's Election Night in America Special Coverage will stream live starting at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, through midnight ET on Thursday, November 10.
You can follow along with results on CNN.com and with our live updates. CNN’s decision desk will be monitoring results and will make projections accordingly.
Election resources
CNN has numerous election-related resources available to readers:
- CNN Election Center: CNN’s central hub for coverage of the 2022 midterms.
- Senate race ratings: race ratings for the Senate seats by Inside Elections.
- House Race Ratings: race ratings for all 435 House seats by Inside Elections.
- Governor Race Ratings: race ratings for the gubernatorial contests by Inside Elections.
- CNN poll of polls, Generic Ballot: tracking the race for U.S. House control.
- CNN poll of polls, Approval: tracking President Joe Biden’s average approval and disapproval ratings.
- Six states to watch for the 2022 midterms: the “too long; didn’t read” on what you need to know about the biggest states.
- What redistricting looks like across the country: maps illustrating how redistricting has changed the country after the 2020 census.
What times do polls close?
The last polls close at 6 p.m. ET in:
- Indiana’s 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th Congressional Districts and Kentucky’s 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Congressional districts. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in Indiana and Kentucky close at 7 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 7 p.m. ET in:
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Note: In Florida’s 3rd through 27th Congressional Districts, the polls close at 7 p.m. All other races in Florida close at 8 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in:
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
The last polls close at 8 p.m. ET in:
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
- Note: Polls in the following House districts close at 8 p.m. ET: Kansas’ 2nd, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts; Michigan’s 2nd through 13th; Texas’ 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd and 24th through 38th. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in these states close at 9 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET in:
- Arkansas
The last polls close at 9 p.m. ET in:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
The last polls close at 10 p.m. ET in:
- Montana
- Nevada
- Utah
- Note: In Idaho’s 2nd congressional district, the polls close at 10 p.m. ET. All other races in Idaho close at 11 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 11 p.m. ET in:
- California
- Idaho
- Oregon
- Washington
The last polls close at 12 a.m. ET in:
- Hawaii
The last polls close at 1 a.m. ET in:
- Alaska
CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa DePalo contributed to this report.