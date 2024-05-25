DEQ finalizes IPDES general permit for Small Suction Dredge Mining

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has finalized the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) general permit for Small Suction Dredge Mining.

The general permit authorizes small suction dredge mining operators within the state of Idaho to discharge into Waters of the United States. The permit identifies the pollutants of concern, required limits for each pollutant, and monitoring and reporting requirements necessary to ensure compliance with the permit and to protect human health and the environment.

DEQ held a public comment period from March 28 through April 27, 2024. The final permit was issued May 24, 2024 and is effective June 21, 2024. Responses to comments are located in Appendix B of the fact sheet and resulting changes to the general permit or fact sheet are documented. The final materials are posted on DEQ’s permitting web page.

This final action grants DEQ the authority to issue, deny, modify, revoke, reissue, or terminate a permit, per the “Rules Regulating the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program” (IDAPA 58.01.25.107.04).

Under the terms of the permit, persons affected by an IPDES general permit may not file a petition or otherwise challenge the conditions of a general permit in further DEQ proceedings, per IDAPA 58.0125.204.27.a. Instead, individuals may challenge the conditions of a general permit by filing an action in court or applying for an individual IPDES permit.