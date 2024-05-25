Bannock County partners with south county cities to offer Free Dumpster Days throughout summer

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Free Dumpster Days are returning to the cities in southern Bannock County.

Bannock County Commissioners recently partnered with PSI Waste Systems and the cities of Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, and McCammon to offer Free Dumpster Days during the summer.

Bannock County previously offered this service but discontinued the program in 2023 due to the high price tag of hauling dumpsters between the cities and the landfill. However, thanks to this new partnership, the program is being brought back to life.

“I’m really pleased we were able to find a solution that brings the county and the cities together to provide this service. We understand how important this service is to maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of our communities, so I’m glad we found a way to bring it back while still being responsible stewards of tax dollars,” Chairman Ernie Moser said.

The cities and the county now split the cost for PSI Waste Systems to haul the dumpsters to and from the landfill, and Bannock County waives the fees for disposing of the trash. As part of the agreement, PSI is waiving the rental fee for the dumpsters.

The City of McCammon recently held its Free Dumpster Days at City Hall. The program was so popular that the trash had to be compacted to make room for more disposal.

“I was very pleased to see the dumpsters put to good use. We’re thankful for the Bannock County Commissioners’ assistance in this very worthwhile endeavor. It was awesome to see people take advantage of this service,” McCammon Mayor Karlene Hall said.

City administration is responsible for organizing the Free Dumpster Days. Residents should check with their city to find out when dates are scheduled for their area.

Residents throughout the county can still utilize the Free Days at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill, regardless of their city of residence. Upcoming Free Days at the landfill are July 20 and Oct. 19.

For more information about the Free Dumpster Days or other landfill programs, click HERE.