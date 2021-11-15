Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders after his indictment on two counts of contempt of Congress

By Zachary Cohen and Chandelis Duster, CNN

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, turned himself in to the FBI Monday morning after being indicted on criminal contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating January 6.

Bannon arrived at the FBI Washington field office in a black SUV shortly before 9:40 a.m. He was met by a swarm of media and was defiant when addressing TV cameras outside the building, saying, “We’re taking down the Biden regime.”

Bannon, 67, was charged last week with one count related to his refusal to appear for a deposition and another related to his refusal to produce documents to the House committee investigating January 6. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, the Department of Justice said.

He is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon. The case has been referred to District Judge Carl Nichols, who was appointed by Trump.

Moments before turning himself in Monday, Bannon went live on social media and told his supporters to “stay focused.”

“I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball from what we do every day, OK,” Bannon said to a camera for his online show “WarRoom.”

“I want you guys to stay focused on message,” he added before walking into the FBI office. “Thank you very much.”

In October, the House January 6 committee subpoenaed documents and testimony from Bannon but his attorney, Robert Costello, said he would not be cooperating with the investigation because he had been directed not to by Trump.

Costello also pointed to Trump’s claims that the documents sought were protected under executive privilege and told the committee that “the executive privileges belong to President Trump” and his invocation of executive privilege must be “honored.”

The White House counsel’s office has told Costello it won’t support Bannon’s refusals to testify. Biden’s White House has declined to assert executive privilege regarding documents and witnesses related to the riots at the US Capitol.

