Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director, elevating well-respected deputy

By Jeff Zeleny, Chief National Affairs Correspondent

President Joe Biden will nominate Shalanda Young to lead the Office of Management and Budget, two officials said, elevating her to join the Cabinet after serving as deputy budget director during the first year of the administration.

The Washington Post first reported on the expected nomination.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

