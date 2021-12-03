The week in 14 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, the first Omicron variant case was detected in the United States as some conservative members of Congress nearly shut down the federal government over vaccine mandates.
Monday
- Biden’s agenda brings warring conservative factions together in quest to flip House
- Biden says new Omicron variant is ’cause for concern, not a cause for panic’
- First lady Jill Biden unveils her first White House holiday decorations
- Boebert and Omar have contentious call amid backlash for anti-Muslim remarks
Tuesday
- Administration working with vaccine manufacturers to ‘develop contingency plans’ amid new variant
- Biden suffers string of court setbacks as administration’s vaccine mandates are put on hold
- Biden administration considering requiring stricter coronavirus testing for everyone traveling to US
Wednesday
- Supreme Court’s conservatives lean towards limiting abortion rights after dramatic oral arguments on Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks
- Biden to extend transportation mask mandate through March
Thursday
- Biden outlines new steps to combat Covid through winter months
- Due to court order, ‘Remain in Mexico’ rules for migrants are likely to restart Monday
- Manchin tells senators he’s skeptical Build Back Better can pass this year, as doubts grow it will get done by Christmas
Friday
- Democrats await decision on whether immigration can be in Build Back Better
- Congress averts shutdown after party leaders resolve GOP standoff over vaccine mandate
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
