House January 6 committee is meeting with Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is currently being interviewed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot, according to a source familiar with the deposition.

Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump’s son, and was a member of the Trump campaign.

Guilfoyle was involved in raising money for the Trump campaign and the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. She was seen backstage with Trump and other high level White House and campaign officials during the rally. She also spoke at the rally, telling the crowd, “We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections.”

Guilfoyle’s appearance is notable, because while CNN has reported that the committee had subpoenaed and obtained her phone records, she has not publicly been issued a subpoena to appear before the committee.

A committee spokesperson declined to comment.

CNN has reached out to an attorney seen heading to meet with the committee this morning.

NBC was the first to report the interview.

