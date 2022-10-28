Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies at 87

By Ji Min Lee, CNN

Lucianne Goldberg, the literary agent who suggested to Linda Tripp that she record her phone calls with Monica Lewinsky talking about her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 87.

On Thursday, Jonah Goldberg, her son, confirmed her death on Twitter saying, “My beloved mom, Lucianne Goldberg, passed away yesterday. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by people — and pets! — who loved her.”

“I’m still working through my shock and grief. It was a very hard week at the end of an intensely difficult year,” he said.

“My mom lived the most incredible life. She was wildly accomplished before most people ever heard of her during the Clinton brouhaha. Tough, brilliant, incredibly funny, she was many things to many people. But for me, she was just my mom,” Goldberg said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.