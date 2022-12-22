Incoming NY Rep. George Santos says he’ll address apparent misrepresentations about his past as Republican House leadership remains silent

By Julian Cummings, CNN

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York said in a tweet Thursday that he will address questions next week related to the scrutiny that uncovered inconsistencies on parts of his resume and biography as House GOP leadership continues to be silent about the issue.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would not answer CNN’s questions Thursday when asked if he was concerned about apparent misrepresentations.

Santos has faced scrutiny over his resume since The New York Times revealed on Monday that his biography appeared to be partly fictional. CNN confirmed details of The New York Times reporting on Monday, including that he may have misrepresented parts of his resume about his college education and employment history.

CNN’s KFile also reported Wednesday that claims by Santos that his grandparents “survived the Holocaust” as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium who changed their surname are contradicted by sources including family trees compiled by genealogy websites, records on Jewish refugees and interviews with multiple genealogists.

A lawyer for Santos declined to comment to CNN on Wednesday.

“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure to everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Education & more,” Santos said in the tweet.

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN Thursday that it’s up to the GOP on how to handle Santos.

“Santos is now tattooed now to Republicans in Congress, it’s up to them to decide what to do about it,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.