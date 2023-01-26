Convicted ISIS supporter allegedly met with ‘American Taliban’ John Lindh in violation of release conditions

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

Ali Shukri Amin, a Virginia man who pleaded guilty in 2015 to providing support to ISIS, is accused of violating his release conditions after allegedly meeting multiple times with John Walker Lindh, the so-called “American Taliban” who served 17 years in prison for supplying services to the group.

According to court documents, the FBI photographed Amin having several conversations with Lindh in 2021, a violation of Amin’s release condition that he not communicate with any known extremists.

Lindh, who was released in 2019, was also on supervised release and subject to the same condition as Amin at the time of the alleged meetings, but has not been accused of violating those terms.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for both Amin and Lindh.

Amin was also in contact with another known extremist — who lives in the United Kingdom — for over a year, according to court documents, through a device that was not being monitored by probation officers. Through use of a virtual private network, Amin concealed his online identity in communications with the extremist, court documents say.

In their conversations online, Amin “interpreted and provided guidance” on the teachings of two other extremists who “profess terroristic activities,” according to court documents. One passage he allegedly translated and gave guidance on included teachings saying that, “Allah commands us to gather and produce weapons.”

Law enforcement arrested Amin in January and he remains behind bars pending a revocation hearing next month.

