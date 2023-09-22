Third Republican debate will be held on November 8

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The third Republican presidential primary debate will be held on November 8, a source familiar with the event tells CNN.

CNN previously reported that the event will be held in Miami.

The third debate will follow the first 2024 GOP gathering in Milwaukee last month and the second debate scheduled to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27.

The debates represent the best opportunities for former President Donald Trump’s Republican opponents to reach a national audience. Trump, who has maintained a large lead in national and early-state primary polls, skipped the first debate and told former Fox News host Megyn Kelly that while he would participate in potential general election debates with President Joe Biden, he is unlikely to debate his GOP rivals.

This story has been updated with additional background information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.