House Freedom Caucus elects Rep. Bob Good as next chairman, source says

(CNN) — The far-right House Freedom Caucus has elected Rep. Bob Good of Virginia to be its next chairman, according to a source familiar.

Good is a staunch fiscal conservative and was one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker earlier this year. Hardliners in the Freedom Caucus have wielded significant influence in the House GOP’s narrow majority.

But Good has faced some skepticism among Republicans for his endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential primary.

A former employee of the Liberty University athletics department, Good represents a safe Republican district in Virginia. He was first elected to Congress in 2020, defeating the incumbent, then-Rep. Denver Riggleman, for the GOP nomination at a drive-thru convention earlier that year.

The group’s current chair, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, is term limited.

